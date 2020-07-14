235,189 Shares in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) Purchased by MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 235,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,520,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 608.2% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 3,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $317,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 294,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,702,427.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 2,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $150,377.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,291.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 118,217 shares of company stock worth $7,439,856. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $59.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $69.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.22.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 33.66% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Newmont Goldcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Newmont Goldcorp’s payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

NEM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Standpoint Research cut Newmont Goldcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmont Goldcorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.42.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

