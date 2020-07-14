Veracity Capital LLC Cuts Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Veracity Capital LLC cut its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 51.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,756 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,185,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,593,125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,709,074 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 62,946,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,657,203,000 after acquiring an additional 7,745,472 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 37,459,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,790,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358,929 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 28,965,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,384,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,704 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 157.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,863,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,379,407,000 after acquiring an additional 17,654,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSM opened at $65.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.30. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a one year low of $39.78 and a one year high of $67.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $331.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.88.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 34.54%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3304 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Macquarie cut Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

