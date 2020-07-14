Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Raises Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,010 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Target were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 888.9% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGT opened at $118.72 on Tuesday. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $80.03 and a 52 week high of $130.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.76.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. Target had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $19.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.31%.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.01, for a total value of $1,220,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,253 shares in the company, valued at $6,375,388.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,524 shares of company stock worth $16,283,219 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on Target from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on Target from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.04.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

