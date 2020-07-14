Evanson Asset Management LLC Invests $339,000 in Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J)

Posted by on Jul 14th, 2020

Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering during the first quarter worth about $723,368,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering during the first quarter worth about $72,916,000. Cacti Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering during the second quarter worth about $60,060,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering during the second quarter worth about $15,302,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering in the second quarter worth approximately $13,234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Linda Fayne Levinson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $85,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,847,426.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J opened at $78.74 on Tuesday. Jacobs Engineering has a 1 year low of $59.29 and a 1 year high of $104.00. The company has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.86 and a 200-day moving average of $86.15.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.13. Jacobs Engineering had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. Jacobs Engineering’s payout ratio is currently 15.05%.

J has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Jacobs Engineering from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.80.

Jacobs Engineering Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J)

