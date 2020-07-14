FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Position Trimmed by Alpha Windward LLC

Alpha Windward LLC lessened its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 15.5% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 3.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 19.5% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FCN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sidoti raised FTI Consulting from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $152.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, William Blair raised FTI Consulting from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.33.

NYSE:FCN opened at $109.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.63 and a 1-year high of $144.10.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $604.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.42 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

In other FTI Consulting news, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 3,000 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

