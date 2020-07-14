Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) Shares Acquired by Alpha Windward LLC

Alpha Windward LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 1,283.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares during the quarter. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INGR. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ingredion by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Ingredion by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Ingredion by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 96,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,990,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Ingredion by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 6,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Ingredion by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephan B. Tanda acquired 985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $81.04 per share, for a total transaction of $79,824.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,850.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INGR stock opened at $80.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.76. Ingredion Inc has a 1-year low of $59.11 and a 1-year high of $99.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.39.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Analysts expect that Ingredion Inc will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Ingredion from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Ingredion from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.67.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

