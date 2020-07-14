Alpha Windward LLC Sells 1,020 Shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Alpha Windward LLC lessened its holdings in Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in Stepan were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stepan by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Stepan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Stepan by 28.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Stepan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Stepan by 8.5% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Stepan stock opened at $94.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.00. Stepan has a fifty-two week low of $69.33 and a fifty-two week high of $105.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $449.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.67 million. Stepan had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Stepan will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.48%.

In other news, VP Jason Scott Keiper bought 275 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.00 per share, with a total value of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 1,370 shares in the company, valued at $126,040. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward J. Wehmer sold 1,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.43, for a total value of $110,527.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,126 shares of company stock worth $101,896. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. TheStreet upgraded Stepan from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Stepan from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Stepan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on Stepan in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.80.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

