Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 395,430 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 5.1% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $80,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Avondale Wealth Management increased its stake in Microsoft by 25.4% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 15.5% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its stake in Microsoft by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 568 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736 over the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft stock opened at $207.07 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $130.78 and a fifty-two week high of $216.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $195.01 and its 200-day moving average is $174.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,570.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 42.95%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Microsoft from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Microsoft from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.75.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

