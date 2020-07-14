Alpha Windward LLC Sells 1,860 Shares of ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM)

Alpha Windward LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) by 15.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,664,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in ABM Industries by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,512,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,881,000 after acquiring an additional 516,052 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ABM Industries by 24.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,441,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,110,000 after acquiring an additional 278,490 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in ABM Industries by 25.6% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,195,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,111,000 after acquiring an additional 243,665 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $8,822,000. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Rene Jacobsen sold 716 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $28,231.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Diego Anthony Scaglione sold 3,000 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $105,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABM opened at $33.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.11 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.75. ABM Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.79 and a 52-week high of $42.67.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 17th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.31. ABM Industries had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that ABM Industries, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is currently 36.10%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, CL King upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

