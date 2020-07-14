Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Buys 388 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 77.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 886 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in PulteGroup by 266.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 147,293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,715,000 after acquiring an additional 107,144 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 777,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,162,000 after purchasing an additional 236,500 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 16,788 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 173,340 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,726,000 after purchasing an additional 11,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PHM shares. Cfra increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on PulteGroup from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

In related news, SVP Stephen P. Schlageter sold 18,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $484,685.37. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,265,392.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $33.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.12 and a 52-week high of $47.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.47 and a 200-day moving average of $34.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.34.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. PulteGroup had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.75%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

