Whittier Trust Co. Buys 563 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 114.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the second quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth $3,493,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 2,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the second quarter valued at about $293,000. 63.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CTAS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 15th. William Blair lowered Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Cintas from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird cut Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cintas from $250.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cintas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.91.

Shares of CTAS opened at $266.36 on Tuesday. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $154.33 and a 1 year high of $304.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $266.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.48. The firm has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.44.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

