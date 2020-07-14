Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 739,320 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 7,579 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 4.2% of Whittier Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $150,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $12,315,435,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $328,820,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,849,067,000 after buying an additional 5,771,223 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 22.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,404,917 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,479,739,000 after buying an additional 5,287,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,889,017 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,451,565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736 in the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSFT stock opened at $207.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,570.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $130.78 and a 1 year high of $216.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.60.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. BidaskClub raised shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Griffin Securities boosted their price target on Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.75.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

