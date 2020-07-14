Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Posted by on Jul 14th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JQUA. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $904,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $17,006,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $3,985,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $478,000.

JQUA opened at $30.94 on Tuesday. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $21.72 and a one year high of $32.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.61.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Veracity Capital LLC Cuts Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd.
Veracity Capital LLC Cuts Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd.
Veracity Capital LLC Takes Position in Citrix Systems, Inc.
Veracity Capital LLC Takes Position in Citrix Systems, Inc.
Veracity Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Cardinal Health Inc
Veracity Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Cardinal Health Inc
Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Raises Position in Target Co.
Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Raises Position in Target Co.
Evanson Asset Management LLC Invests $339,000 in Jacobs Engineering
Evanson Asset Management LLC Invests $339,000 in Jacobs Engineering
FTI Consulting, Inc. Position Trimmed by Alpha Windward LLC
FTI Consulting, Inc. Position Trimmed by Alpha Windward LLC


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report