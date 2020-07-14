Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Upgraded by Atlantic Securities to “Overweight”

Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Monday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has $53.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ST. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.00.

NYSE ST opened at $37.53 on Monday. Sensata Technologies has a 12 month low of $18.25 and a 12 month high of $54.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.33 and a 200-day moving average of $39.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.64.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $774.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.75 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $87,640,000. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 32.9% in the first quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 3,327,728 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $96,271,000 after purchasing an additional 823,455 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 36.1% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,996,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,302,000 after buying an additional 529,044 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 36.0% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,936,656 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,027,000 after buying an additional 513,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 4.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,225,292 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $237,958,000 after buying an additional 353,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

