Investment House LLC Purchases Shares of 11,102 Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Posted by on Jul 14th, 2020

Investment House LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 159.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $59.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.27. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $93.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.67. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $18.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

RTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.52 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.94.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX)

