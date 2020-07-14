City Holding Co. Boosts Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 890 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covenant Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $66.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.55. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $47.52 and a 1 year high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.