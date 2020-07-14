City Holding Co. Cuts Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

City Holding Co. cut its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GILD. Buckingham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.3% in the first quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 63.3% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.1% in the first quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.2% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $76.68 on Tuesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.89 and a twelve month high of $85.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.66. The company has a market capitalization of $95.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 35.44%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.30%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, April 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.65.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $200,279.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,753,659. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 13,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total transaction of $1,046,628.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,204 shares in the company, valued at $2,155,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,905 shares of company stock worth $2,633,707 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

