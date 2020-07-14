IFM Investors Pty Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 25.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,492 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $3,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EL. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 23.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,476,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,618 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,331,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,180,000 after purchasing an additional 593,974 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,270,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,136,000 after purchasing an additional 98,683 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 280.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,505,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584,451 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,641,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,944,000 after purchasing an additional 131,746 shares during the period. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $179.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $188.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $175.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.86.

In related news, Director Jane Lauder sold 35,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.45, for a total transaction of $6,102,934.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,218,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard D. Parsons sold 2,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.50, for a total value of $585,559.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,906 shares in the company, valued at $585,559. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,430 shares of company stock worth $11,143,837. 14.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $189.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $192.73 and its 200 day moving average is $187.59. The stock has a market cap of $68.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.79. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $137.01 and a 1-year high of $220.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.