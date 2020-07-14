Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys 550 Shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 32.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $324,874,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,477,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $523,238,000 after purchasing an additional 515,450 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth $103,689,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 25.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,612,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $502,663,000 after purchasing an additional 323,016 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth $85,748,000. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Wilbur J. Prezzano sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.65, for a total transaction of $1,244,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at $6,003,372. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $1,480,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,076,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,040 shares of company stock worth $4,415,607 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ROP shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Argus cut their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $410.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.44.

ROP stock opened at $386.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Roper Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $240.00 and a 12-month high of $410.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $392.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $359.07.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 14.94%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.71%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

