Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $40,000 Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lessened its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 54.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 838 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 987 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,965,143 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $367,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271,146 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 244.7% in the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 3,618,858 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $121,232,000 after buying an additional 2,568,858 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 26.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,392,906 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $314,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,991 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 77.9% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 4,449,250 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $149,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,250 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,842,000.

LNG stock opened at $48.90 on Tuesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.06 and a fifty-two week high of $69.36.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LNG shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cheniere Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. TheStreet raised Cheniere Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.45.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

