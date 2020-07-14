Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $35,000 Holdings in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 1,570.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1,116.1% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,530,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 169.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 444 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 217.3% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1,425.0% in the first quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 488 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Shares of NYSE A opened at $89.26 on Tuesday. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $61.13 and a 52-week high of $93.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.96.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical research company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

In other news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 4,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $389,479.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 102,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,769,351.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heidi Fields sold 10,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $945,672.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,509 shares in the company, valued at $4,869,319. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,426 shares of company stock valued at $5,300,943.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

