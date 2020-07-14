Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) Stake Cut by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 52.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 233.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Teradyne by 1,126.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 66.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently commented on TER. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Teradyne from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Cfra dropped their target price on Teradyne from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.20.

In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 30,976 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $1,877,765.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,759,910.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Edwin J. Gillis sold 25,000 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total transaction of $1,577,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,431.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TER opened at $86.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.67. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.87 and a fifty-two week high of $90.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $704.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.01 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

