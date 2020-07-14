301 Shares in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Acquired by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 301 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 209 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 49.7% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 268 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 277.4% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truewealth LLC grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 49.7% during the first quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 286 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

ODFL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $103.33 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.79.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $176.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.07. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1-year low of $98.58 and a 1-year high of $178.90.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $987.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.15 million. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 14.99%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.74%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

