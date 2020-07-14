Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $660,000 Stock Holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSM. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the fourth quarter valued at $6,560,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 2.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 23,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the first quarter valued at $38,000.

Get ProShares Large Cap Core Plus alerts:

CSM stock opened at $71.49 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.28. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a 52-week low of $57.15 and a 52-week high of $71.32.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Large Cap Core Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Large Cap Core Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.