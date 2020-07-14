Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Invests $55,000 in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Teradyne by 16.1% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,704,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $146,516,000 after purchasing an additional 375,803 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,437,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $166,239,000 after purchasing an additional 313,883 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,214,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,882,000 after purchasing an additional 63,141 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Teradyne by 38.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,103,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,957,000 after purchasing an additional 585,381 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth $140,159,000.

Get Teradyne alerts:

In other Teradyne news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 30,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $1,877,765.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,437 shares in the company, valued at $26,759,910.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edwin J. Gillis sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total transaction of $1,577,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,431.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TER opened at $86.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.99 and its 200 day moving average is $66.67. The company has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 37.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.76. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.87 and a 1 year high of $90.70.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $704.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.09%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TER shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Northland Securities cut shares of Teradyne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.20.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.