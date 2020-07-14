Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Cuts Stock Position in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lessened its stake in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) by 37.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,171 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,619 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Avid Technology were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Avid Technology by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Avid Technology by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 384,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 60,092 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Avid Technology by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Avid Technology by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 579,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 118,819 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Avid Technology by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 68,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 32,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AVID shares. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Avid Technology from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Avid Technology from $8.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avid Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.30.

In other Avid Technology news, Director Christian Asmar acquired 8,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.58 per share, for a total transaction of $45,566.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders purchased 2,311,196 shares of company stock valued at $16,252,321 over the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AVID opened at $7.10 on Tuesday. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $10.79. The company has a market capitalization of $315.51 million, a PE ratio of 236.50 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.30.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $86.45 million during the quarter. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 0.50%. Analysts anticipate that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software, hardware, and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, which is used to edit video content, such as television programming, commercials, and films; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; and Maestro product line solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows.

