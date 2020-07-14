Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 532.0% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

AVGO opened at $311.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $128.47 billion, a PE ratio of 55.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $306.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.05. Broadcom Inc has a fifty-two week low of $155.67 and a fifty-two week high of $331.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.14. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 17.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 74.67%.

In related news, CFO Thomas H. Krause sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.39, for a total transaction of $12,655,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.51, for a total value of $1,612,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 309,234 shares of company stock valued at $97,080,132 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVGO. Barclays increased their price target on Broadcom from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Charter Equity raised Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Broadcom from $286.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.25.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

