Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) Shares Sold by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,499 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 5,110 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after buying an additional 43,575 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,751,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.25 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.67 and a 12 month high of $21.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.22.

See Also: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.