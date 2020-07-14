Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases 10,453 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 613.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,453 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 26.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 8,661 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,490,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,089,000 after purchasing an additional 23,117 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 280.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 15,547 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,383,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

Shares of FTCS opened at $60.10 on Tuesday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $42.46 and a one year high of $63.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a $0.153 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Read More: What is range trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.