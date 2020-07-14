Global Retirement Partners LLC Raises Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 7.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,539 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AXP. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $2,581,611,000. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its stake in shares of American Express by 1,124.9% during the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,465,339 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $810,328,000 after acquiring an additional 8,692,580 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 28.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,189,848 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,098,213,000 after purchasing an additional 8,097,131 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $858,681,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth about $332,020,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $93.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $75.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.90. American Express has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DZ Bank downgraded American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Nomura Securities decreased their target price on American Express from $148.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Compass Point lifted their target price on American Express from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on American Express from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on American Express from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.96.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

