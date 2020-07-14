CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Purchases New Shares in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland in the second quarter worth about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 62.5% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 53.8% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 76.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADM opened at $39.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.57. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a twelve month low of $28.92 and a twelve month high of $47.20.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.71 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 10.15%. Archer Daniels Midland’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Pierre Dufour acquired 1,070 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.20 per share, with a total value of $37,664.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,700 shares in the company, valued at $271,040. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 1,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total transaction of $82,484.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 169,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,237,728.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADM has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.22.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

