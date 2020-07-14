Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,604 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NKE. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nike in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Nike during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Nike by 668.9% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 346 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nike during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nike by 68.9% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. 64.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Nike from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.01.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $5,880,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 236,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,228,100 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NKE stock opened at $96.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.46. Nike Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.38 billion, a PE ratio of 61.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.80.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). Nike had a return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.97%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

