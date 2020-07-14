City Holding Co. Makes New $52,000 Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Posted by on Jul 14th, 2020

City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 63.1% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $289.20 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $200.55 and a 12 month high of $311.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $284.53 and its 200-day moving average is $276.91.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

