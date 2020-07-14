iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Acquired by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ IJT opened at $166.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.79. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $115.36 and a 1-year high of $200.15.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

