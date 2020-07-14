Alpha Windward LLC Purchases 1,020 Shares of AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ)

Alpha Windward LLC lifted its position in AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in AZZ were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in AZZ by 6.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,324,000 after purchasing an additional 41,567 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in AZZ by 37.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 8,163 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in AZZ by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 758,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,843,000 after purchasing an additional 250,601 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in AZZ by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in AZZ by 143.9% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 107,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after purchasing an additional 63,219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

AZZ opened at $28.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. AZZ Inc has a 1-year low of $19.31 and a 1-year high of $49.46. The company has a market capitalization of $765.68 million, a PE ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.86.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.41). AZZ had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $213.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AZZ Inc will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.09%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AZZ. Sidoti lowered their price objective on shares of AZZ from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AZZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy Segment and Metal Coatings.

