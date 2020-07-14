Perkins Coie Trust Co Lowers Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Perkins Coie Trust Co decreased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 370 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,503 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,094,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 174.0% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 317,616 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,916,000 after buying an additional 201,697 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% in the second quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 150,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $20,385,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth about $481,000. 74.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on LOW shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Cfra increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Nomura upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.31.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $136.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $103.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.44. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $140.79.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $19.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.33 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 220.44% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.