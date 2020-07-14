Alpha Windward LLC Sells 1,798 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Alpha Windward LLC trimmed its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BAH. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter valued at $163,876,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,124,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $488,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258,824 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at $94,642,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,993,000. Finally, Trinity Street Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at $33,931,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAH opened at $71.67 on Tuesday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $54.37 and a 1-year high of $82.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.15 and a 200 day moving average of $74.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 53.41%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.99%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $1,203,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total transaction of $156,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.42.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

