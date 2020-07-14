Alpha Windward LLC Has $394,000 Stake in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Alpha Windward LLC decreased its stake in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,511 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 769 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BBY. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 206,676 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $18,147,000 after acquiring an additional 50,635 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 154,475 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $13,561,000 after purchasing an additional 10,248 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 68,129 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $5,982,000 after purchasing an additional 15,798 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,825 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $915,000. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Best Buy alerts:

In other Best Buy news, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.64, for a total value of $519,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $80,136.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,611,296.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,074,012 shares of company stock valued at $89,667,661. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BBY stock opened at $85.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.48. Best Buy Co Inc has a twelve month low of $48.10 and a twelve month high of $91.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.49 and a 200-day moving average of $78.58.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The technology retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.26. Best Buy had a return on equity of 45.89% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.24%.

BBY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cfra raised their target price on Best Buy from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Best Buy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Nomura Instinet cut their target price on Best Buy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.70.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.