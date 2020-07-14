City Holding Co. Sells 12,790 Shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

City Holding Co. lowered its position in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 67.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,790 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $708,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,209,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,604,000 after buying an additional 2,328,439 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the 1st quarter worth approximately $566,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 287,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,137,000 after buying an additional 70,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 185,006.5% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,025,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,432,000 after buying an additional 1,024,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IR opened at $28.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.44 and a 200-day moving average of $66.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 357.00 and a beta of 1.45. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $38.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Vertical Research cut Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.41.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 12,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.40, for a total value of $367,840,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $1,634,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,966 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,925.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,947,500 shares of company stock valued at $766,685,750 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

