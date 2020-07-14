Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) Position Cut by Perkins Coie Trust Co

Perkins Coie Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 27.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 108,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 11,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 201,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794 shares in the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,418,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 82,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 10,748 shares in the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

WY opened at $23.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.09 and a 200-day moving average of $23.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.48 and a beta of 1.89. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $31.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 5.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

