CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Purchases New Stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,119,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,548,000 after buying an additional 21,048 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 37.2% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 5.0% in the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 29.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 31.1% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 21,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 5,087 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total transaction of $42,307.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 3,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $221,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MSM opened at $64.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a 52 week low of $44.93 and a 52 week high of $79.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.11.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $834.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.02 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 8.07%. Sell-side analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 14th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 13th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSM. KeyCorp lifted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.13.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Read More: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.