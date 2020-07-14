CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $331,000 Position in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Unilever were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 1,445.9% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 318.8% during the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UN. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Unilever from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Unilever from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of UN opened at $52.76 on Tuesday. Unilever NV has a 52 week low of $42.00 and a 52 week high of $63.62. The firm has a market cap of $90.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

