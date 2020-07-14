CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Buys 250 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cypress Capital Group bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $295,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,631,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $502,627,000 after purchasing an additional 109,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $78.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.78 and a 200 day moving average of $83.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.34. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $60.05 and a 12-month high of $105.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.11. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $661.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.7825 per share. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.62%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PNW shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $108.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Guggenheim raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

