CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Purchases 167 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 166,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,901,000 after buying an additional 36,174 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 30,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,822,000. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its position in Kimberly Clark by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 23,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.70.

In related news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 24,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total transaction of $3,431,777.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,068,161.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 13,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $1,887,708.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,536 shares of company stock valued at $5,969,866. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE KMB opened at $142.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74. The company has a market capitalization of $48.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.49. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12-month low of $110.66 and a 12-month high of $149.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.53.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 2,686.77%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.12%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

