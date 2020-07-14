Ellis Investment Partners LLC Sells 94 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $10,445,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MMC. UBS Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.33.

NYSE MMC opened at $108.76 on Tuesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.33 and a 52 week high of $119.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.73.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

