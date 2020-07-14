Ellis Investment Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 765 Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 20,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 169,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,663,000 after acquiring an additional 4,204 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 58,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 47,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 11,926 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 86,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after acquiring an additional 13,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

FRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $138.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Federal Realty Investment Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.82.

Shares of FRT opened at $80.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.92. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $64.11 and a 1 year high of $141.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.79.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $231.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.66 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 37.27%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 66.35%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

