Ellis Investment Partners LLC Buys 4,295 Shares of STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) by 2,095.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,500 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter worth about $3,000,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in STMicroelectronics during the second quarter worth about $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 454.2% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,175 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in STMicroelectronics during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. bought a new position in STMicroelectronics during the first quarter worth about $27,000. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on STM. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.06.

Shares of STM stock opened at $28.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. STMicroelectronics NV has a 12 month low of $14.67 and a 12 month high of $31.98.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 10.77%. STMicroelectronics’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that STMicroelectronics NV will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.17%.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

