Ellis Investment Partners LLC Invests $153,000 in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Westrock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Westrock by 1,351.9% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Westrock by 2,065.6% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Westrock by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Westrock in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Westrock alerts:

NYSE:WRK opened at $27.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.54. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.49. Westrock Co has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $44.39.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Westrock had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Westrock Co will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WRK. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Westrock from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Westrock from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Westrock from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westrock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.82.

Westrock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Westrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.