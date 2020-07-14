IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 32,188 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 28.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 79,675 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 32,188 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COP. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3,096.2% in the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 831 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 100.2% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Argus upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Cfra downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.43.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $39.66 on Tuesday. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $67.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.13 and its 200-day moving average is $46.51. The stock has a market cap of $42.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.69.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.22. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 46.80%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director David Thomas Seaton acquired 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.03 per share, with a total value of $98,472.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,575. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

