IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 5,437 Shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,437 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Biogen were worth $3,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $3,528,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,429,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,672,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $276.52 on Tuesday. Biogen Inc has a 52-week low of $215.77 and a 52-week high of $374.99. The stock has a market cap of $45.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $282.03 and its 200-day moving average is $300.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $1.41. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 49.22% and a net margin of 40.76%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Biogen Inc will post 33.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BIIB. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays lowered shares of Biogen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $301.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Raymond James downgraded Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Biogen from $296.00 to $294.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.75.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

